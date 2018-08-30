Wall residents inundated by floods demand improvements

WALL TOWNSHIP – About two dozen people whose homes were inundated in the Aug. 13 rainstorm pleaded with township officials last week to improve stormwater drainage.

The residents, from neighborhoods all over the 32-square-mile township, attended the township committee meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 22, and described how the torrential rain flooded their properties. The storm dumped more than seven inches of rain in a few hours, according to the National Weather Service.

“I live by Old Mill. We’re flooding. Wreck Pond, they’re flooding,” said Andrew Tufts, 2157 Terrace Place. “That storm was not an anomaly. We need to do something. We need a lot of infrastructure help right now.”

“I guarantee we are looking into this,” Township Administrator Jeffry Bertrand responded. “I don’t think anyone on the dais takes what you are saying lightly. We will do whatever we can best do to mitigate this situation.”

For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.