Riley Park reopens with night of celebration and music

BRADLEY BEACH — The Riley Park reopening celebration took place Aug. 25 after being postponed from the original Aug. 11 date.
The night featured remarks by town officials and a doo-wop band to open festivities in the park.
“It couldn’t have been better,” said Mayor Gary Engelstad. “It was just a beautiful night in the park.”
A large crowd of around 200 people, according to Mr. Engelstad’s estimate, sat throughout the park, enjoying the music and taking in the festivities in their new park.
“The neat part was that a lot of people coming out of restaurants would hear the music and come down,” said Mr. Engelstad, “I think the
crowd actually grew as the night went on.”
The mayor began the night addressing the crowd about the new developments in Ri- ley Park and the process the town went through to secure the grants needed for the improvements.
He explained the addition of new pavers, a bandshell, grass areas, plantings and more.
The borough aimed to give Riley Park a fresh look, creating a new-and-improved gathering place for the community to enjoy.
