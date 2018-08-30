Riley Park reopens with night of celebration and music

BRADLEY BEACH — The Riley Park reopening celebration took place Aug. 25 after being postponed from the original Aug. 11 date.

The night featured remarks by town officials and a doo-wop band to open festivities in the park.

“It couldn’t have been better,” said Mayor Gary Engelstad. “It was just a beautiful night in the park.”

A large crowd of around 200 people, according to Mr. Engelstad’s estimate, sat throughout the park, enjoying the music and taking in the festivities in their new park.

“The neat part was that a lot of people coming out of restaurants would hear the music and come down,” said Mr. Engelstad, “I think the