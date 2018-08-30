Memorial football kicks off season in Week 0

BRICK — The Brick Memorial football team is ready to shed the shadow of graduating some of the best players the program has seen in recent history.

Breaking away and creating a new team personality, the former A South champions prepare to take on new and familiar faces in the Colonial Division and hope to showcase their determination, dedication and depth in Week 0 against Central Regional, on the road, tonight at 7 p.m.

“We’ve been doubted before. Last year people doubted us and said we weren’t going to do much at all and we ended up being A South champs and went 7-2,” senior quarterback Tyler Sindel said. “We have enough skilled players this season to make up for what we lost and have enough to rotate them in and see who is going to be the best.”

Although their roster sports a lengthy list of names in specific positions, the Mustangs have a lot of adjusting to do when it comes to the 2018-2019 season.

With a new, and possibly the toughest Shore Conference division and schedule, Memorial forewent the annual Green and Gold Scrimmage as the team opens up the season with a Week 0 game for the first time in almost a decade.

“A lot of guys stepped up their game and have been consistently improving over the summer,” head coach Walt Currie said. “We’re going to continue to improve this week and hopefully it will be good enough to win a football game on Friday.”