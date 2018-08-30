Dances made summer a delight for Circle of Friends

BELMAR — The Circle of Friends said aloha to the summer with their final dance of the season last week.
With more than 200 special needs adults, family, friends and borough officials in attendance, the Taylor Pavilion offered a little bit of Hawaii with a luau and dance, from 5:30 to 9 p.m. on Aug. 22.
The group held four dances this summer, for members and their families.
The dance was catered by Steve Levine, the owner of the Windmill in Belmar, and ice cream sundaes were served by Amy Levine.
First-time guests were impressed by the Circle of Friends regulars, Ms. Levine said.
The organization was started when David Cupoli, son of Ms. Cupoli and her husband and co-founder Bob, who has Down syndrome, turned 21 and found it difficult to see friends who also had learning disabilities.
Mr. and Ms. Cupoli decided to start the Circle of Friends for David and all of his friends to be able to spend time together.
