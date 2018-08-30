Brick councilman will switch parties, join GOP

BRICK TOWNSHIP- In a move that shocked few of his fellow members on the township council, Councilman Jim Fozman announced he intends to leave the town’s Democratic Party and switch his allegiance to the Republican Party.

In a prepared statement delivered at the Aug. 28 town council meeting, Councilman Fozman said he is no longer welcome at the Democratic Party’s political caucus meetings due to differences in political philosophy.

“The Democratic Party is clear that there is no room for a conservative Democrat and I refuse to be a part of the progressive liberal agenda they embrace, which is so contrary to what the residents of Brick deserve,” said Councilman Fozman, who has served on council for seven years.

“There is a trend here in Brick of the Democratic Party letting the people down. As a result of that let-down, I am announcing my upcoming switch to the Republican Party.”

No one on the dais commented on the announcement

A change of party was hinted at earlier this week when Councilman Fozman spoke at a press conference supporting Republican Senate candidate Bob Hugin.

On June 15, Councilman Fozman ran to be named the head of the Brick Township Democratic Committee, but lost out to Mayor John Ducey.

An outspoken member on the dais, the councilman has often voiced his frustrations. On one occasion he criticized a move by his party to establish a two-hour parking limit at Traders Cove Marina, expressing annoyance that signage enforcing the rule was in place before an ordinance was passed.

