Bar A to host Fallen Heroes Memorial 5K on Sept. 8

LAKE COMO — The New Jersey Firefighters Mutual Benevolent Association [NJ FMBA] Fallen Heroes Memorial 5K will begin Sept. 8 at Bar Anticipation.

NJ FMBA Race Director John Perrotto explained that the 16th annual 5K will benefit Rebuilding Warriors, a national charity that provides service dogs to veterans.

“They are an amazing organization, and what they’re doing for these veterans is unbelievable, so we’re happy to do it,” Mr. Perrotto stated.

This is the third year the race has benefited Rebuilding Warriors, he added, and it is also a way to honor the lives lost in the line of duty.

“The race is a great way to remember all those that were lost on 9/11 and all of our fallen brothers and sisters in fire and emergency services,” Mr. Perrotto said.

The proceeds from the 5K also will benefit local veteran Scott Nokes, of Neptune, who lost his legs and eyesight from a disease he contracted overseas.