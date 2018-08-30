46th annual Brielle Craft Day to be held on Sept. 8

BRIELLE — The Woman’s Club of Brielle will host the 46th annual Brielle Craft Day in Brielle Park, at 644 Union Lane, on Sept. 8, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., rain or shine.

The event will feature over 165 vendors, spread throughout the park, selling crafts, jewelry, woodwork, art and much more.

Although the event is free to attend, proceeds from the crafters’ registration go to the Woman’s Club of Brielle and their charitable efforts.

This is the club’s largest fundraising event of the year, according to Brielle Day Craft Show Committee Chair Jayne Linfante.

At this year’s event, the Woman’s Club will hand out reusable tote bags sponsored by Salon Kokopelli of Brielle, along with maps sponsored by Salon Kokopelli, Ocean Dance Force and Brielle Dentistry.

“We’re happy about the bags and the maps that are going out this year,” said Ms. Linfante. Ocean Dance Force is also supplying all crafters with coffee and donuts.

“The entry fee is what we rely on for fundraising,” said Ms. Linfante. “With that in mind, we try our best to treat all the crafters the best we can with the most respect we can.”

According to Ms. Linfante, Brielle Craft Day will feature a “number of new and unique crafters this year.”

For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.