Samantha L. Anderson

Star News Group Staff
Samantha L. Anderson, 30, passed away on Aug. 26, 2018 at Raritan Bay Medical Center, surrounded by the love of her family.

Born in Alexandra, Virginia, Samantha attended Manasquan High School. She was employed by Saker Shoprite, mostly recently as a HaBA manager.

Samantha loved Legos, reading, all things Harry Potter, and she