Edna Moore

By
Star News Group Staff
-
0
8 views

Edna Moore, 79, passed peacefully on Aug. 24, 2018.

A funeral Mass will be held at Saints Peter and Paul Church, 404 Hudson St., Hoboken, on Sept. 1, at 9:30 a.m. A second funeral Mass will be held at Saint Dennis Church, 90 Union Ave., Manasquan, on Sept. 21, at 10:30 a.m.

Edna Moore, née Allen