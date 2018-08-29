Donald E. Buhl Sr.

Donald E. Buhl Sr., 83, of Spring Lake Heights, died Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Neptune.

Born in Irvington, Donald moved to the Jersey Shore area when he was 18 years old. He worked for Electronic Measurements in Neptune for many years.

Donald was a member of Wall United