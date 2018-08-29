Brendan N. Dolan

Brendan N. Dolan, 53, of Spring Lake, entered eternal life on Aug. 27, 2018.
 
Born in Queens, New York to Francis and Mary [McGovern], Brendan went on to St. Francis University, and had a career as a certified public accountant.
 
Brendan was extremely proud of his Irish heritage and was a devoted member