Avon United Methodist Church being demolished

In August of 2016, after celebrating the church’s 100th anniversary, church officials decided it was within the church’s best interest to close the Avon location and merge with the Asbury Park church.

Later that year, UMC closed its doors for good. Earlier this year, a “for sale” sign was noticed outside the UMC.

Avon officials said in early March that although the church would be nice for the borough to own, at a price point of $1.4 million, “we don’t want to speculate in real estate with taxpayer money.”

