Ann H. Bryer

Star News Group Staff
Ann H. Bryer, 88, of Brick, passed away on Thursday Aug. 23, 2018 at her home with her son by her side.

Ann was born and raised in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and moved to North Jersey in her early 20’s.

She was an operator of NJ Bell for over 20 years. Ann moved to the