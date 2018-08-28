Mold found in classrooms at second Brick school

BRICK TOWNSHIP– For the second time in two weeks, mold has been discovered in classrooms at a district school.

According to a letter to parents dated Monday, Aug. 27, custodial staff at Lake Riviera Middle School discovered mold in six classrooms.

“The most probable cause was the high humidity we experienced during the last weeks of August,” a letter, co-signed by Superintendent of Schools Gerard Dalton and Principal Alyce Anderson stated.

The district has made efforts to clean all affected surfaces, according to the letter, and has entered into a contract with Environmental Safety Management Corp. to test the air and surfaces as well as monitor temperature and humidity at the school, which is located on Beaverson Blvd.

This is the second incidence of mold discovered this month. On Aug. 22, the district announced that mold was discovered in seven classrooms at Emma Havens Young Elementary School. The district had contracted the same environmental firm to monitor humidity and surface temperature at Emma Havens as well.

