Main Street bridge to be closed overnight for repairs

AVON-BY-THE-SEA — According to New Jersey Department of Transportation [DOT] officials, the Main Street bridge will be closed starting late Tuesday night until early Wednesday morning for emergency repairs.

Starting Tuesday, Aug. 28 at 9 p.m. to Wednesday, Aug. 29 at 6 a.m., the bridge connecting Avon-By-The-Sea and Belmar will be closed to repair a “malfunctioning safety barrier gate” that comes down when the bridge opens to let marine traffic through, according to a press release from the DOT.

The release says that the barrier gate malfunction was identified this past weekend and the replacement materials were ordered immediately.

The DOT is asking motorists to follow the posted detour signs or use alternate routes. The following overnight detour will be in place, the release says.

Route 71 Main Street northbound from Belmar to Avon-By-The-Sea detour:

•Motorists on Route 71 northbound will be directed to turn left onto Eighth Avenue;

•Turn right on Route 35;

•Continue over the Route 35/Shark River Bridge and follow signs for Avon-By-The-Sea.

Route 71 Main Street southbound from Avon-By-The-Sea to Belmar detour:

•Motorists on Route 71 southbound will be directed to turn right onto Sylvania Avenue;

•Continue onto the loop for Memorial Drive in Neptune;

•Follow onto Route 35 and continue over the Shark River Bridge into Belmar;

•Turn left onto Eighth Avenue and follow to Main Street.

Construction signs will provide advanced notice of the closure and change of traffic patterns due to the overnight work. The release also states that timing of the work is “subject to change due to weather or other factors.”

