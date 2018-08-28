Brick Council to vote on waiving rebuilding fees for flood victims

BRICK TOWNSHIP– Mayor John Ducey and the Brick Township Council announced Tuesday a plan to waive permit fees for flood victims to hasten the rebuilding process.

On Aug. 13, the township received roughly 8 inches of rain in about four hours. The Brick Township Building Department estimates that over 170 homes have been identified as being damaged as of Aug. 28.

Greenbriar I, an adult community, had 104 homes damaged in the storm, with some residents needing to be evacuated via rescue boat.

“The residents whose homes were damaged in the storm face a long road back. Many of those residents are senior citizens on fixed incomes. We want to help them to the best of our ability and one way we can is by waiving fees for the rebuilding of their homes,” Mayor Ducey said in a press release.

Council members will vote on the resolution at the Aug. 28 borough council meeting, which takes place at 7 p.m. Fees will be waived through Nov. 1.

Waived fees will include permits issued for repair damage sustained by the storm.

Residents will still be required to pay state fees.

The council is also expected to vote on a resolution asking the New Jersey Turnpike Authority and the Ocean County Engineering Department to conduct an independent study on whether the newly constructed Garden State Parkway exit 91, located directly behind Greenbriar I where the worst of the flooding occurred, might have worsened flooding.

“Citizens have raised legitimate questions about how much of the flooding, if any, was caused by the Parkway construction and widening. The worst flooding was adjacent to the Parkway and the new exits and entrances along Burrsville Road,” said Mayor Ducey.

“The Turnpike Authority and county Engineering Department have an obligation to find out if the flooding was worsened by their projects and if so, what they can do to help prevent this in the future.”