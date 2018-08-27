Plans set to replace Route 35 gas mains in Point Beach

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — A series of gas main repairs will begin in the fall on the borough’s main highway, Route 35, with more repairs planned for the spring.

“As a part of its Safety Acceleration and Facility Enhancement [SAFE] program, New Jersey Natural Gas [NJNG] will be replacing approximately 11,000 feet of bare steel distribution main and associated services along Route 35 in Point Pleasant Beach,” said Michael Kinney, press officer for NJNG.

According to Mr. Kinney, the project that is slated for an October start will last approximately seven months, bringing it to an estimated finish date in May.

“While we work hard to minimize the impact to the community, during construction there may be impacts to traffic including lane shifts, detours or temporary closures,” Mr. Kinney said.

Roadways that will be affected include: Route 35 South, Route 35 North, New York Avenue and Marcia Avenue.

Work on Route 35 South will extend from the U-turn after the bridge, south to New York Avenue.

Route 35 North will be affected from Washington Avenue north to the U-turn.

Construction on New York Avenue will be contained to the area from Route 35 South to Marcia Avenue.

The SAFE program involves the replacement of unprotected mains to prevent future breaks and help provide better service, according to Mr. Kinney.

