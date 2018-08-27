Marijuana dispensaries won’t be opening in Spring Lake

SPRING LAKE — The borough council has approved a marijuana dispensary ban, preventing any businesses from selling, manufacturing or growing it and/or the paraphernalia that facilitates it.

Mayor Jennifer Naughton said that “as it is clear that marijuana dispensaries will soon be permitted in retail zones, we thought it made sense to clarify our ordinance to prohibit these dispensaries in town.”

Ordinance No. 2018-006 was approved by all council members present at the meeting of Tuesday, Aug. 21. Councilman David Frost was absent.

The ordinance defines local retail activities to include meat and seafood markets; delicatessens; grocery, package liquor, furniture, sporting goods, gift, clothing, shoe, hardware, stationery and fabric stores; gift shops; gift and hobby shops; bookstores; florists and similar retail uses.

Then, it lists businesses that are banned in the borough, including tattoo businesses, gas stations, pool and billiard halls, amusement halls or arcades and gun shops or gun dealers.”

“We have spent the better part of 10 years working to insure that we have a robust and sustainable downtown district. Our main focus in the downtown is shopping and dining and a marijuana dispensary does not align with that focus,” said Mayor Naughton.

