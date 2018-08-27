Madeleine R. Harker McCarthy, 88, of Linden and Manasquan, died peacefully at home on Aug. 22, 2018.

Born in Bayonne, Madeleine was predeceased by her husband, Harry R, a former Manasquan life guard, her son, Patrick and her granddaughter, Melissa.

She is survived by her children Harry R. Jr., of Roswell, Georgia Carol