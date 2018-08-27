Dr. James J. Hodgkiss

Dr. James J. Hodgkiss, 71, died at home in Gastonia, North Carolina on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018.

Dr. Hodgkiss was born in Orange on April 17, 1947 to Veronica Mary and Oscar James Hodgkiss.

He graduated from Saint Benedict’s Preparatory School in Newark in 1965 and from the University of Notre Dame in 1969. He received