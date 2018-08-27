Affordable housing measures adopted in Wall Township

WALL TOWNSHIP – The township committee adopted two controversial ordinances on Wednesday, Aug. 22, setting the stage for the development of a new 180-unit housing development.

The project still will have to go through a lengthy approval process before the township planning board.

During a public hearing on the ordinances, several residents told the committee they fear the proposed Glenn Oaks development will exacerbate traffic and flooding woes in their neighborhood.

The ordinances are an effort by the township to meet its affordable housing obligation mandated by the state Supreme Court Mount Laurel decision. The first ordinance creates a Mount Laurel zone and the second applies the zone to a 20-acre parcel on the northwest corner of Route 138 and Allenwood Road.

David Seliga, 2640 Allenwood Road, told the committee he objects because of the size and density of the development, the additional traffic it would generate and the inadequacy of stormwater drainage in the area.