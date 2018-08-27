Memorial for an environmental champion

On Monday , more than one year after this death, his friends, family and fellow environmentalists held a memorial service for him and planted a tree in his honor.



“This is a place that he put a lot of his heart and being into to protect, so this is the perfect place,” Jeff Tittel, director of the New Jersey Sierra cCub said Aug. 27.

“As everyone comes here to enjoy this marina and park, they should realize that this happened because people fought to save it and Greg was one of those people.”

Last July Mr. Auriemma, who was a Brick resident and chair of the Sierra Club’s Ocean County Chapter, went on a solo hiking trip in the White Mountains in New Hampshire.

He had planned the trip as a celebration for his treatment of brain cancer going better than expected. He never returned and later that month his body was found in an empty river bed 5 miles from his campsite.