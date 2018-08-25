Sun shines on the Belmar SOL 5K run

BELMAR — A sunny Saturday morning on the Belmar beachfront greeted participants who had come to run the third annual Belmar SOL 5K to benefit the Belmar Recreation Department.

Over 200 runners came out early on Aug. 25 for a 7:30 a.m. race that took runners around Lake Como, down Ocean Avenue to the Taylor Pavilion and back to the finish line at D’Jais, a co-sponsor for the event.

The top male runner was Nick Martello, of Staten Island, New York, with a time of 16:20. The top female runner was Kelly Gorman, of South Amboy and a runner with the Garden State Track Club, with a time of 19:09. Both runners said they were happy with their times.

The race benefits the recreation department, according to Borough Administrator Colleen Connolly, who was on hand at the race to help hand out refreshments as the runners finished.

Councilman Mark Levis was also at the finish line congratulating runners and handing out medals.

