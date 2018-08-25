Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash on Rt. 70

BRICK TOWNSHIP — A motorcyclist is in critical condition after sustaining serious injuries Saturday morning, Aug. 25, when he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed into a guardrail on Route 70.

According to the Brick Township Police Department, at 11:01 a.m. Saturday, a green Kawasaki motorcycle being driven by Michael V. LaRocca, 30, of Toms River, was traveling east on Route 70 in Brick.

After crossing the intersection of Cedar Bridge Avenue the motorcycle began to wobble, according to police. The driver lost control of the motorcycle, crashed into the guardrail and fell to the ground causing significant internal and external injuries.

The motorcycle continued to slide in the eastbound lane and ultimately stopped after crossing into the westbound lanes, according to Brick police.

Mr. LaRocca was transported to Jersey Shore University Trauma Center by Brick Township Police EMS and MONOC paramedics. At that time his condition was reported as critical.

Traffic was significantly affected by the investigation, which rerouted traffic through the area.

The cause of the crash is being investigated by Ptl. G. Lampiasi and Ptl. K. Donnelly of the Brick Township Police Traffic Safety Unit.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call the Traffic Safety Office at 732-262-1141

