Memorial Monday for environmental champion

BRICK TOWNSHIP – The Ocean County Sierra Club and Save Barnegat Bay will hold a Memorial Service at noon Monday, Aug. 27, for the late environmental champion Greg Auriemma, who was a resident of Brick Township.

The memorial will be held at Traders Cove Marina, 40 Mantoloking Road, where a tree has been planted to honor all of the work he had done in support of environmental causes, especially in Ocean County.

Mr. Auriemma, who passed away while hiking in July 2017, was chair of the Ocean County Sierra Club and worked tirelessly on ocean issues as well as many other important issues from overdevelopment in Ocean County, to the Climate March in Washington, D.C., to protecting Barnegat Bay.

According to a press release from Save Barnegat Bay, Mr. Auriemma was one of the strongest voices on climate change, sea level rise, and rebuilding after Sandy and was integral in upgrading the Metedeconk River to a Category 1 waterway as well as protecting Trader’s Cove. He was recognized by President Obama as a Champion of Change for his efforts.