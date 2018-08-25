Lawmakers call for stricter penalties for hit and runs

The Aug. 22 announcement comes two weeks after a hit-and-run accident left 14-year-old Emma Mae, a borough resident, in critical condition.

“We were heartbroken to hear about this accident and the devastating injuries suffered by this young woman,” Sen. Singer said.

“This horrific incident and the actions by the driver underscore the need to impose strict penalties for drivers who flee the scene of an accident in which someone is seriously injured.”

When the Legislature meets again in September, the lawmakers said they will urge their colleagues to take up legislation to address the issue.

“Drivers who leave the scene of a serious accident should not escape harsh penalties for their actions,” Assemblyman Kean said

“A young girl was critically injured and the person responsible for causing these serious injuries should pay a steep price for their callous disregard for their victim.”