45th Annual Clambake draws largest crowd to date

BAY HEAD — With the promise of delicious food, fire truck rides and more fun, nearly 1,200 families and community members helped make the 45th annual Bay Head Fire Co. No. 1 Clambake the largest event to date according to organizers.
“It went extremely well. It was the best Clambake that we have ever had … so we’re very pleased,” organizer Joe Todisco said of the Aug. 18 event, held at the firehouse on Bridge Avenue.
“The weather cooperated, it didn’t rain, food-wise we were able to cut lines down significantly and people were extremely happy.
For the past several decades, the annual event has been one of the volunteer department’s largest fundraising endeavors and Mr. Todisco said he is glad they were able to continue that streak this year.
One of the biggest new draws at this year’s event was the first annual Kids Crabbing Contest, hosted by the Bay Head Environmental Commission.
“The Kids Crabbing Contest we put on during the Clambake [was] a way for us to get out and meet with the community and listen to what they would like to tell us,” Chair Dan Paulus said.
