45th Annual Clambake draws largest crowd to date

BAY HEAD — With the promise of delicious food, fire truck rides and more fun, nearly 1,200 families and community members helped make the 45th annual Bay Head Fire Co. No. 1 Clambake the largest event to date according to organizers.

“It went extremely well. It was the best Clambake that we have ever had … so we’re very pleased,” organizer Joe Todisco said of the Aug. 18 event, held at the firehouse on Bridge Avenue.

“The weather cooperated, it didn’t rain, food-wise we were able to cut lines down significantly and people were extremely happy.