Dragons test backfield depth in first scrimmage

WALL — For the first time this season the Brick Township football team faced competition outside their team during a quad-scrimmage at Wall Township on Wednesday, Aug. 22.

The Dragons practiced punt returns, extra points and scrimmaged in multiple 12-minute quarters, as they competed with the Crimson Knights, along with the Monmouth Regional Falcons and the Lawrence Cardinals.

But what stood out for the Dragons in their first scrimmage was their running game. Usually led by veterans Joe Carchio and Cole Groschel, two additional Brick backs, senior Jacob Wynkoop and junior Joe Armooh, controlled a majority of the touches.

“I wanted to get them [Armooh and Wynkoop] a lot of work and fortunately we did that today,” head coach Len Zdanowicz said. “We’ve seen them in practice and wanted to see it in a game scenario. Those two are going to keep getting better.”

Wynkoop, who also kicks for the Dragons, does have backfield experience from last season but reminded those in attendance what he can truly do. During the scrimmage, Wynkoop had multiple big runs including a handful of third down conversions and few touchdowns all while having a strong kicking day earlier.

“I’m trying to make it easier on some of the other players because it is as much of a team effort as it is an individual,” Wynkoop said. “If I help out the team by giving Carchio a rest, because he plays all special teams, offense and defense, then that’s what I’m going to do.”

As for Armooh, he is just adding to the backfield depth the Dragons need after injuries plagued them last season. On Wednesday, the junior was a break-out star, pushing through piles and squeezing through the line toward the open field.

“[Depth] is exactly what we wanted to see today. We wanted to see Jake and Joe come out here and do well and that’s what they did,” Zdanowicz said.

Both running backs fit effortlessly into the Dragons running offense on Wednesday morning, even earning the trust of senior quarterback Jimmy Leblo.

“Today’s game plan was to pound the ball, so it was a big running day for us,” he said. “I have faith in those two and they stepped up big today. They looked phenomenal out there and I’m really happy for them.”

