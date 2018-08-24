Brick flood victims are still feeling swamped

Brick Township — The flooding that inundated their homes more than a week ago has receded but the residents affected still feel as if they can’t get their heads above water.

“I think the Township of Brick needs to step up and say, ‘We’re going to front you this money,’ especially for those hardest hit,” said Cynthia Hughes-Dunphy, who owns a home on Paramount Way. “And then they recoup the money from FEMA, because some of us need an immediate resolution here, most of us can’t afford to wait,”

On Aug. 13, she said, roughly four feet of water pooled in her cul-de-sac before rushing into her home and backyard, which overlook the Manasquan River.

Along with flooding her basement, new appliances, furnishings and momentos of her deceased father, Ms. Dunphy faces over $100,000 in damages because she, like many affected by the Aug. 13 downpour, does not live in a designated flood zone and therefore does not have flood insurance.

Ms. Dunphy’s home is one of nearly 200 damaged in the flooding that occurred in Brick as a result of a torrential rainfall.

While most of the 105 flooded homes were located in Greenbriar I, other areas of the town like Paramount Way near the Manasquan River and off Lanes Mill Road also experienced heavy flooding.

