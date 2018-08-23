Spring Lake to hold forums on South End Pavilion renovations

SPRING LAKE — Mayor Jennifer Naughton eased tensions over the planned renovation of the South End Pavilion Tuesday by announcing a public forum on the project next month.

The mayor assured a crowd of residents that they will be able to pose questions and direct suggestions to the architect and engineer for the project.

News that the borough was hiring experts to plan improvements at the pavilion and pool prompted more than 70 residents to turn out at an Aug. 7 meeting to insist that any such work preserve the facility’s historic architecture and that it not replicate the North End Pavilion.

Many returned for Tuesday’s meeting and seemed reassured by Mayor Naughton’s announcement of the Sept. 11 forum.

She also promised that a second public forum would be held after the professional consultants draft up conceptual plans and before the start of any construction.

Many residents said they were happy with the mayor and council’s decision to allow users to speak to the professionals before and after plans are made, but there were still some questions from the public Tuesday night.

Aniela Sullivan, of Sussex Avenue, asked how council planned to publicize the forums to anyone who would like to give their input. Signage at the pavilion was suggested and the council did not reject the idea.

