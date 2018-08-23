Rained out Cohort 19 Mass won’t be rescheduled

BELMAR — Rainy weather last Sunday forced the cancellation of the Cohort 19 Mass, scheduled for the gazebo at Silver Lake.

Bishop David O’Connell instead celebrated a 10 a.m. Mass at St. Rose Church, one of the four parishes that were to have participated in the outdoor Mass.

Following the success of last summer’s first Cohort 19 Mass which drew 1,000 parishioners from the parishes of St. Rose, St. Mark’s, St. Catharine-St. Margaret and the newly formed St. Theresa of Calcutta, the parishes decided to come together once again for another Mass celebrated by Bishop O’Connell.

However, Mother Nature did not cooperate.