Lake Como Day is scheduled for Sept. 29 at lakefront

LAKE COMO — Lake Como Day will return to the Lake Como lakefront for the 23rd year on Saturday, Sept. 29.

The outdoor event, that takes place from 4 to 9 p.m., will include a myriad of activities for children and a beer-and-wine tent for the adults.

Vendors, ranging from informational to food, will be set up in tents surrounding the lakefront.

“We usually have between … 15 and 25 vendors, depending on the year,” Deputy Borough Clerk Amy Boney said at the most recent council meeting.