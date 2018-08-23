Bradley Beach Historical Society looks to the future

BRADLEY BEACH — Revitalization of the Bradley Beach Historical Society [BBHS] is underway.

The effort, led by newly appointed President Paul Neshamkin and a board of around eight dedicated members, hopes to make the historical society a more informative, community-based organization that serves Bradley Beach.

“We’ve really got an initial group of members and board members who seem to want to get it going for the first time in a while,” said Mr. Neshamkin.

The group had gone totally inactive around five years ago, according to Mr. Neshamkin.

“The historical society just sat there, with a museum, unopened,” he said.

Last fall, the borough looked to members of the community to take on the effort to improve Bradley’s historical society.

Mr. Neshamkin along with others took on the task and in the spring, they elected Mr. Neshamkin to be the society’s president.

For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.