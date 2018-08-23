Avon BOE has vacancy to fill after Berry departure

AVON-BY-THE-SEA — The Avon-By-The-Sea Board of Education will be appointing a new member after accepting the resignation of board member David Berry.

At the Aug. 15 meeting, the resignation was voted on and approved as Mr. Berry, who was not at the meeting, had moved out of the borough.

The next step for the board is to appoint a new member to fill the vacant seat.

She said the board member appointed would serve until Dec. 31.

If that person, or anyone else, would like to run for election for the one-year, unexpired board term, they would have to either file a petition to have their name on the November ballot or run as a write-in candidate, she said.

