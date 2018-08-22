Work progressing on storm-damaged roads in Wall

WALL TOWNSHIP – Work is progressing on two county roads damaged and partially shut to traffic since the torrential Aug. 13 rainstorm.

Repairs to Allenwood Road are expected to be completed and the road reopened to traffic by Friday, Aug. 24, Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone said.

Allenwood Road was shut, with the exception of local traffic, between West Hurley Pond Road and Route 138 after stormwater scoured the road embankment, resulting in the partial collapse of a pipe and headwall in the roadway, Mr. Arnone said.

More extensive repairs, taking four to six weeks, are needed on Marconi Road, shut between Monmouth Boulevard and Brighton Avenue, he said.

The flooding caused severe erosion to both the upstream and downstream ends of two culvert pipes, resulting in unstable slopes.