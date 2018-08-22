Nga Ngoc Thi Bui

By
Star News Group Staff
-
0
9 views

Nga Ngoc Thi Bui, affectionately known by many as “Ann,” passed away on Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018.

She was surrounded by many family members and friends who were steadfast in honoring a woman whose life had touched so many at a memorial service held on Tuesday, Aug. 7, at the Orender Family Home