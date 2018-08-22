Mold found at Emma Havens Young Elementary, district states

BRICK TOWNSHIP- Surface mold has been discovered in seven classrooms at Emma Havens Young Elementary, according to a letter to parents from Brick Public Schools Superintendent Gerard Dalton.

The letter, which is dated Aug. 22, states:”The most probable cause was the high humidity we experienced during the last weeks of August.”

According to Mr. Dalton, an investigation found the dehumidification system in the area of the classroom was “not performing as designed.”

The mold was discovered by members of the custodial staff.

The district has contracted the firm Environmental Safety Management Corp., of Riverside, to test the air and surfaces and monitor temperature and humidity at the school.

“District staff will continue to monitor the conditions of the impacted rooms on a regular basis as we await the results of the testing,” the letter concludes.

Kindergarten orientation at the school is expected to begin on Aug. 29. Emma Havens Young is a K-5 school with an enrollment of around 800 students.

For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.