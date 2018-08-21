Wally, the sloth, is newest addition at Jenkinson’s Aquarium

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — A young sloth is the newest addition to Jenkinson’s Aquarium and has become one of the most popular attractions, drawing standing-room-only crowds.

Wally, a 2-year-old, two-toed sloth made his way to the local aquarium to help educate the public on the need to preserve his natural rainforest habitat and has taken the top spot in popularity at the aquarium.

“He’s definitely taken away some of the star power from the penguins. We are constantly getting calls and Facebook messages asking whether or not he’ll be out and when people can come to see him,” said Carlo DiMicco, who trains Wally.

A nocturnal animal, Wally currently does two “Sloth Chats” in the afternoons multiple times per week, giving visitors a chance to meet him and ask questions about the rainforest animal.

“We generally get a room full of about 60 people and that’s to the point that people are standing on either side. He also goes with us to schools to educate children on rainforest animals and the need to protect his cousins in the wild,” Mr. DiMicco said.

