Jill Kravitz Rosenthal

By
Star News Group Staff
-
0
28 views

Jill Kravitz Rosenthal, 64, of Brick, passed away, Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018.

Jill was born and raised by the late Jacob Kravitz and Sophie Kravitz, née Salow, in Huntington, New York. For the past 30 years, Jill and her family have lived happily at the Jersey Shore.

She was known for her natural