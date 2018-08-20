Jocelyn Jannarone Herbert

Jocelyn Jannarone Herbert was born on July 2, 1929 and passed away on Aug. 16, 2018

Known to her many friends as Joy, she was aptly named. Beloved Mom of Karen La Du, of Bay Head, and beloved Nana of Veronica La D of Bay Head, and Washington, DC.

She lived a life guided