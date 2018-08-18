Brick’s Bandejas stuns Gallagher in Bellator debut

BRICK — It took Ricky Bandejas 2:49 in the first round to knock out previously unbeaten, James Gallagher at Bellator MMA 204 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota on Friday, Aug. 17.

Bandejas [11-1], a 26-year-old from Brick let his hands do the talking. When Gallagher [7-1] made his way into the cage before the bout, he taunted Bandejas, getting right in his face. The two were separated by Bellator officials and Bandejas never said a word.

Bandejas caught Gallagher with a right hand early, putting the Irishman to the canvas. He let Gallagher up, only to land a kick to the head that returned his opponent to the floor again. Bandejas ended the bout with ground and pound, earning a first round finish in his Bellator debut.

His win took place in his first bout of a four-fight contract with the promotion. Bellator is one of the top three promotions in the world.

Bandejas is currently riding a six-fight win streak and has not lost a bout in almost three years.

