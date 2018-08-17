Richard Harding Erickson

By
Star News Group Staff
-
0
32 views

Richard Harding Erickson, 82, of Manasquan, died peacefully on Aug. 16, 2018, surrounded by his loving family at Hackensack Meridian Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Brick. Mr. Erickson was the son of the late Eveline and Gustav Erickson, and stepson of the late Manuel Garcia. He was a beloved and devoted husband for 59 years