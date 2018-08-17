Hundreds of rides cruise into annual Rotary car show

POINT PLEASANT — Car enthusiasts from across the state popped the hood and revved up their engines during the Point Pleasant Boro Rotary Club’s 29th Annual Evening Car Show Wednesday.

Two-hundred and sixty-plus cars packed Crystal Point Yacht Club, where hundreds of car lovers, enthusiasts, and collectors came out to view and learn more about all the classic and antique vehicles on display.

“It is a good turnout, unfortunately we had to send quite a few cars away because we just didn’t have anymore space,” coordinator John Curtis said, adding the turnout has helped it remain a top fundraiser for the club for nearly three decades.

The event, this year held on Aug. 15, was started by Ernie Freestone and his wife Julie, who both passed away several years ago.

Last year’s event featured nearly 300 vehicles such as antiques and classics, modified cars and trucks, street rods, foreign cars, replicas and more.

“I got quite a streak going, but it is cool to be out on a weeknight doing this,” said Scott Horberger, who has been showing his 1972 Ford Mustang at the show for 24 years.

“Usually it is a weekend thing, but it is just cool to be out doing what you love.

“I think the turnout here is slightly bigger than average and the quality of the cars here is amazing so it stands out in that way too.”

