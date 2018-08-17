Greenbriar engulfed by torrential rainfall [VIDEO]

BRICK TOWNSHIP — Within the span of a few hours Monday, streets on the west side of the Greenbriar I community were turned into a lake by a torrent of rainwater, that engulfed 105 homes, necessitating the emergency evacuation of 60 residents of the senior community.

The flooding was unprecedented and required the assistance of multiple emergency response units including fire, police and rescue units on Aug. 13.

A state of emergency was declared by Brick Chief of Police James Riccio that afternoon, before Gov. Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency for several counties, including Ocean County.

According to the National Weather Service, a flash flood warning was in effect until 3:30 p.m. Monday in Brick and the area received over 8 inches of rainwater during the period from 8 a.m. to noon.

“This is not a flood zone, which is why a lot of us moved here,” Angel Santos, a retired military veteran who lives on Vaughn Court, said.

The rainwater flooded his ranch style home, with three-feet of water, ruining everything inside.

“I came from Lavallette after Superstorm Sandy to avoid this and here I am again.”

Four boats rescued dozens who lived on Markham Road and adjacent roads as there were eight-feet of water in some low-lying areas of the community.

“We had two months’ worth of rain come down in two-and-a-half hours and that is what caused such severe flooding,” Mayor John Ducey said at a council meeting Tuesday evening after surveying the damage and holding a town hall style meeting with residents.

Greenbriar I was not the only place in the town that flooded. There were 40 homes damaged on Primrose Road, one on New York Avenue and another on Paramount Avenue.

