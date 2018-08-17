Parkway exit 91 eyed as possibly worsening the flooding

BRICK TOWNSHIP — With recovery efforts underway, at Greenbriar I, residents as well as local, county and state officials are seeking answers to the cause of the flooding that inundated the community during heavy rains on Monday, Aug. 13.

Many are calling for an investigation into the two-year-old Garden State Parkway Exit 91 interchange, which they believe may have channeled runoff into the community and worsened flooding.

In response, a spokesman for the NJ Department of Transportation said Thursday the agency is investigating the claims.

“NJDOT is aware of the situation and the New Jersey Turnpike Authority, which maintains the Garden State Parkway, has been in contact with Ocean County and Brick Township officials,” Steve Schapiro, director of communications for the New Jersey Department of Transportation said.

“The authority, county and township engineers are working together to assess the situation.

“It is important to understand the storm that hit the area this week was an extraordinary event – 8 inches of rain fell in three hours, an amount of rainfall that typically falls over the course of two months,” he added.

At a town hall meeting at Greenbriar I on Tuesday, the same issue was brought up again as residents — many who were evacuated from rhe 105 flooded homes — sought answers.

“Behind Burrsville [Road] we had the new parkway construction and the runoff of the [rain]water basically comes behind all the homes on Markham, it does not even run over to that basin they put up on the parkway,” said Greenbriar resident John Huston.

“There is something radically wrong there that should be checked with what construction was done and where all this water is going.

“I have been here 12 years and I have never seen this happen, I have been through Superstorm Sandy and this didn’t even happen.”

