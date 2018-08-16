Students awarded $109,000 in 200 Club scholarships

LAKE COMO — On Thursday night, Aug. 2, 97 students received a total of $109,000 in scholarship grants from the 200 Club of Monmouth County.

Children of law enforcement professionals in Monmouth County were given the awards as part of the 200 Club’s support of first responders at the event held at at Bar Anticipation.

Joe Thompson Jr., scholarship chairman and former president of the organization, explained, “We give out scholarship grants to children, dependent children, of law enforcement in Monmouth County.”

He added the event was “very well-attended,” with about 350 people present.