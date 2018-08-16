New Schoolhouse Bridge in Wall opens to traffic

WALL TOWNSHIP — The new Schoolhouse Road Bridge opened to traffic on Wednesday, Aug. 15, ending months of forced detours for motorists.

The bridge, which spans Shark River, is situated just north of Shark River County Park near the Wall/Neptune town line.

On Wednesday morning, Wall Township, Neptune Township and Monmouth County officials held a ribbon-cutting for the new bridge.

The old bridge was shut Dec. 4, 2017, for replacement. The circa-1948, 34-foot-long timber span was demolished and replaced with a concrete bridge set on a concrete abutment with spread footings. The length of the replacement, including new approaches, is 760 feet.

The New Jersey Transportation Trust Fund is paying the $2 million cost of the work.

