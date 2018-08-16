It’s time to stuff those Community Appeal envelopes

SEA GIRT — The volunteers of the Sea Girt Community Appeal have been busily stuffing envelopes with donation request letters for members of the Sea Girt community.

The appeal, now in its 56th year, is a unique fundraising initiative that functions as an intermediary between Sea Girt residents and charities.

Since the group’s inception, it has raised $1 million in total through its efforts, according to Community Appeal President John Haran.

Each year the group stuffs envelopes with letters addressed to Sea Girt residents’ homes, offering residents the opportunity to donate to the 11 charities supported by the Community Appeal, or to donate to a charity of their choice.

Donors can direct their contributions to any of 11 listed charities or write in others. However, the listed charities are all local — chosen to give residents some ways to help their neighbors and see the results.

“We check all the charities, make sure they’re reputable, good and local. There’s charities on there that are sensitive toward the people in the community, like alzheimer’s and cancer associations,” Mr. Haran said at the party. “We really try and target locals.”

