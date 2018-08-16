Borough council takes up marijuana dispensary ban

SPRING LAKE — The Spring Lake borough council plans an Aug. 21 public hearing on a proposed ordinance that would ban marijuana dispensaries and establishments that would sell marijuana paraphernalia.

Ordinance No. 2018-006, introduced at the council’s Aug. 7 meeting by Mayor Jennifer Naughton, would amend and supplement Chapter 225 Section 13A [1] and [2] of the borough code to regulate retail commercial and general commercial.

“The mayor and council have determined that it is in the best interest of the health and safety and welfare of the residents of the borough to amend and revise regulations … there is no area of the borough which can safely house a business selling, manufacturing or growing marijuana/cannabis and/or the paraphernalia that facilitates the use of such …” the ordinance states.

Councilman Matthew Sagui said his personal opinion is that marijuana dispensaries do not fit the “family nature of Spring Lake.”

“It’s pretty simple. We’re a family-oriented town, there’s certain things we don’t allow in town,” he said, adding that tattoo parlors are also not allowed in the borough.

“I just don’t think that’s something that is needed here.”

Council President Brendan Judge also agreed with Mr. Sagui’s opinion.

