Boro has learning experience in opening scrimmage

POINT BORO — The Point Boro football team’s fast start did not last in its opening scrimmage against Bernards at Al Saner Field on Wednesday, Aug. 15.

After the Panthers took an early 7-0 lead in the first quarter, penalties and mistakes slowed the team down. Boro trailed Bernards 14-7 after the first half.

“Turnovers will kill you, penalties will kill you and we always preach, ‘Anything you can control, do it to the best of your ability,’ we didn’t control what we did,” Staub said. “Way too many penalties, can’t give a team free yards at all. Again, it is something we can control and that was already addressed and will be fixed.”

The Panthers defense shutout the Mountaineers right away, forcing a three and out on the opening drive. Senior Garrett Romer needed little time adjusting to his new role as quarterback, capping off Boro’s opening drive with a six-yard touchdown.

Senior running backs Kyle Komanitsky, Christian Aurin and Bobby Cooper all adjusted to their new roles, contributing on the first offensive drive.

“The biggest positive today was that we started fast, we always want to start fast and finish strong,” Staub said. “We told them, ‘We understand we graduated a lot, but we have talent,’ these kids are good football players and tough kids, we may not be as fast as last year, but we are more physical and you will see us chip away, five, six and seven yards a clip.”

Staub’s triple-option threat carried the momentum on the team’s second offensive drive before senior running back Kyle Komanitsky fumbled the ball. From there on out, Boro never recovered, drawing penalties on both sides of the ball.

Boro continues its scrimmage play with another home game against Toms River North at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 21. With two scrimmages remaining before Boro’s regular-season opener at home against Manasquan on Friday, Sept. 7, Staub and his team got right back to work this morning at 8 a.m.

For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.